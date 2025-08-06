Diddy’s legal team seeks Trump pardon amid ongoing legal battles

MOSCOW: The legal team of US rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly engaged with former President Donald Trump’s administration regarding a possible pardon.

This follows Diddy’s July acquittal on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, though he was convicted on lesser counts.

CNN reported that Diddy remains detained in Brooklyn since September 2024, with bail repeatedly denied.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 3, according to the broadcaster.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,“ said Diddy’s lawyer Nicole Westmoreland.

She confirmed the rapper still hopes for clemency despite the legal hurdles.

Earlier reports from Notus suggested Trump would only consider a pardon if Diddy received an exceptionally long sentence.

The outlet cited sources claiming Trump remains hesitant due to Diddy’s past criticism of him.

Since late 2024, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits alleging rape, assault, and unlawful imprisonment spanning two decades.

The accusations stem from incidents at his high-profile parties in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

New York prosecutors previously charged him with sex trafficking and racketeering, which he denies. - Bernama, Sputnik