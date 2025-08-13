Drone debris causes fire at Russian refinery, 46 drones downed

A small fire ignited by debris from a destroyed drone was promptly doused at the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia’s region of Krasnodar, authorities said on Wednesday.

Russia’s air defence units destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defence ministry said on Telegram, including five over the Krasnodar region. The ministry reports only drones downed, not the number launched by Ukraine.

“There are no casualties reported,“ the administration said on the Telegram messaging app. “The fire was promptly extinguished. Emergency and special services are working at the scene.”

A car caught fire at the refinery, the regional administration added in its post.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which says its strikes inside Russia aim to destroy infrastructure key to Moscow’s war efforts, including energy facilities.

The Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel for both domestic use and export.

The overnight Ukrainian drone attack also targeted Russia’s southern region of Volgograd, the regional governor said.

Drone debris fell on a 16-story residential building in the city of Volgograd, forcing residents to leave their homes, the governor, Andrei Bocharov, said on Telegram.

The city of Volgograd is the administrative centre of the broader region of the same name.

The Russian defence ministry said its units destroyed 11 drones overnight over Volgograd. - Reuters