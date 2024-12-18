Dutch authorities fine Netflix 4.75m euros over personal data use

THE HAGUE: Dutch authorities fined video streaming giant Netflix 4.75 million euros ($4.98 million) Wednesday over the handling of subscribers’ personal data.

“Between 2018 and 2020, Netflix did not provide customers with enough information about what the company does with their personal data. And the information that Netflix did provide was unclear in some areas,“ said the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) in a statement.

The authorities noted that Netflix had since updated its privacy statement and improved its information to subscribers over the use of data.

The company has appealed the fine, according to the AP.

“A company like that, with a turnover of billions and millions of customers worldwide, has to explain properly to its customers how it handles their personal data,“ said AP chairman Aleid Wolfsen.

“That must be crystal clear. Especially if the customer asks about this. And that was not in order.”

The data protection watchdog said Netflix was unclear or provided insufficient information in several areas.

It said Netflix was not clear over why it was collecting personal data, which data is shared with other parties, how long the data is kept, and how the data is kept secure when transmitted outside Europe.