Dutch cargo ship hit by explosive device in Gulf of Aden, crew evacuated

LONDON: A Dutch-flagged cargo ship named Minervagracht sustained substantial damage after being hit by an explosive device in the Gulf of Aden.

The vessel’s Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff confirmed the attack occurred while the ship was in international waters.

Spliethoff stated the unidentified explosive device inflicted substantial damage to the general cargo vessel.

Following the attack, the Minervagracht is suffering from a fire onboard the ship.

Two crew members sustained injuries during the incident according to the operator’s statement.

The crew of 19 are currently being evacuated to nearby vessels by helicopter.

The evacuation operation is underway following the explosive device attack. – Reuters