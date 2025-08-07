Dutch hotline overwhelmed by complaints over Wilders’ campaign post

THE HAGUE: A Dutch anti-discrimination hotline has received over 2,500 complaints regarding a campaign post by far-right leader Geert Wilders.

The post, shared by the Freedom Party (PVV) leader, depicted a young blonde woman labelled “PVV” beside an older woman in a headscarf marked “PvdA,“ referencing the Dutch Labour Party.

“The choice is yours on 29/10,“ Wilders wrote on X, alluding to the upcoming local elections in October.

A Discriminatie.nl spokesman stated the image was “polarising, stigmatising and discriminatory,“ aimed at portraying Muslims negatively.

He noted the complaints reflect “a clear signal from society,“ with terms like “tasteless,“ “hateful,“ and “racist” frequently cited.

The volume of complaints ranks among the highest ever recorded by the organisation for a single incident.

Only a 2020 controversy involving a song titled “Prevention is better than Chinese” during the pandemic drew more reports, with around 4,000 complaints.

The hotline is evaluating potential next steps, including a formal complaint, though no decision has been finalised.

Wilders, known for his anti-Islam stance, reiterated his position on Wednesday.

“Dutch people first. Islam does not belong in the Netherlands. Criminal foreigners out. Our daughters safe on the streets again,“ he posted on X.

The PVV leader caused a political upheaval in June by collapsing the Netherlands’ fragile four-party coalition over immigration disputes.

Fresh elections are set for 29 October, with Wilders aiming to replicate his 2023 electoral success. – AFP