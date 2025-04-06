Dutch PM vows Ukraine support despite political chaos

THE HAGUE: Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof vowed Wednesday to keep up support for Ukraine and stick to defence commitments, despite the political crisis roiling the Netherlands after the government collapsed.

Schoof said he would stay on as PM until elections, after far-right leader Geert Wilders pulled his Freedom Party (PVV) out of the fragile ruling coalition.

In the Netherlands, a caretaker government may not take new initiatives but can continue with priority policies with the support of parliament.

Schoof set these out in a fiery parliamentary debate, with passions running high after the shock decision of Wilders to collapse the government.

“Life in the Netherlands and abroad goes on and decisions have to be taken that cannot be delayed,“ said Schoof.

“I think these concern domestic and international security, including support for Ukraine and everything we need to do for defence,“ he added.

He said other priorities included international trade given global tariff battles, and introducing a budget in September.

The sudden collapse of the government Tuesday came just weeks before the Netherlands welcomes world leaders including US President Donald Trump for a NATO summit.

It plunged the European Union’s fifth top economy and major exporter into chaos, only 11 months after a cabinet was formed.

According to Dutch law, authorities require three months to prepare new elections, with most analysts expecting a vote in October or November.

Polls show the PVV neck-and-neck with the Green/Left party of former European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, with the liberal VVD close behind.

Timmermans called for elections as soon as possible and attacked Wilders as a “stain on this country.”

“I really hope that you never, ever, have any influence in running this country ever again,“ said Timmermans.