TELUK INTAN: Teluk Intan Member of Parliament Nga Kor Ming has disbursed over RM1 million for primary and secondary school students in the constituency since 2023.

The Minister of Housing and Local Government said the allocation was not only given to students who obtained excellent results in their examinations, but also to assist students from less-affordable families.

“The MADANI government always protect all groups and races, whether Malay, Chinese, Indian or other races, all are given equal attention.

“The cash contributions are allocations from the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament Service Centre,“ he told a press conference after the bursary handover programme to students in the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency at the Hilir Perak District Education Office here today.

Also present was the Perak Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and Kampung Baru Cina Committee chairman, Woo Kah Leong, who is also Pasir Bedamar Assemblyman.

Regarding today’s programme, Nga said a total of RM82,000 was allocated to students who obtained excellent results, namely those who scored 11As, 10As and 9As in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination.