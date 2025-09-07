Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes northwest Turkey, no reports of casualties

ANKARA: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the Balikesir province in northwest Turkey on Sunday, the Turkish AFAD disaster management authority said, while there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake, in Balikesir's Sindirgi region, was at a depth of 7.72 km (4.8 miles), AFAD said.

Last month, a 6.1 magnitude quake had struck the same region and killed one person, while causing some buildings to collapse.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that AFAD and other emergency teams were carrying out inspections in the field after the quake