East Timor leader declares week of mourning for Pope Francis

DILI: Catholic-majority East Timor will observe a week of mourning to honour Pope Francis after his death on Monday aged 88, President Jose Ramos-Horta said, hailing the pontiff’s “very brave” fight for peace and support of the world’s poorest people.

“Not only the Catholics of East Timor but all religions and all communities feel the loss of the pope,“ the Nobel Laureate said in a video statement during a state visit to Bulgaria.

“A pope who was very brave to fight against the world’s powers and fight for peace, and fight against people who cornered the poor and poor countries.”

Ramos-Horta said flags would be flown at half-mast for a week from Tuesday.

“In this moment of grief, Timor-Leste declares one week of national mourning,“ he said in a separate statement, using the country’s Portuguese name.

The Argentine pontiff visited Asia’s youngest nation, one of the world’s most Catholic countries, last September.

That visit was part of a marathon trip that also included Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Singapore in between bouts of ill health.

He held a mass on the outskirts of Dili that authorities said attracted almost half of the country’s 1.3 million people.

The first Latin American pontiff made a pointed call to Timorese leaders during that visit to do more on all forms of abuse after several high-profile child abuse scandals involving members of the nation’s clergy.

“It is still fresh in our minds, the pope’s visit to East Timor,“ Ramos-Horta said.

“Before he left the airport, the pope held my hand and said ‘pay attention to these beloved people’.”