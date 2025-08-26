EU asserts sovereign right to regulate tech after Trump tariff threat

BRUSSELS: The European Commission has firmly asserted its sovereign right to regulate technology companies operating within its territory following threats from former US President Donald Trump.

Brussels maintains that its digital regulations apply equally to all firms and are consistent with European democratic values.

The European Union has implemented comprehensive legislation including the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act to govern competition and content moderation.

Trump recently threatened new tariffs against countries implementing regulations he claims unfairly harm American technology companies.

European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho stated that regulating economic activities within EU territory represents a fundamental sovereign right.

EU technology spokesman Thomas Regnier firmly rejected accusations that European regulations specifically target United States companies.

The Digital Services Act requires platforms to suspend users who repeatedly share illegal content such as hate speech.

Regnier dismissed claims that these content moderation measures constitute censorship as completely wrong and unfounded.

The European Union has already imposed significant fines on major US technology firms including Meta and Apple under its new digital rules.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic previously confirmed that Brussels successfully kept digital regulation separate from recent trade negotiations with Washington. – AFP