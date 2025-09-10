EU court upholds green label for nuclear and gas investments

VIENNA: The European Union’s highest court has upheld the European Commission’s decision to classify investments in natural gas and nuclear power as sustainable.

The Court of Justice of the European Union dismissed Austria’s legal challenge against the 2022 decision that granted both energy sources a sustainable finance label.

The European Commission had originally approved the classification despite protests from environmental campaigners and internal dissent within the EU.

EU authorities argued that both natural gas and nuclear power play crucial roles as cleaner energy sources during the transition to a net-zero carbon future.

Austria challenged the decision based on nuclear safety concerns and uncertainties surrounding nuclear waste management.

The court found that the commission did not exceed its authority and was entitled to include these energy sources in its sustainability taxonomy.

Judges endorsed the view that nuclear and gas sector activities can substantially contribute to climate change mitigation under specific conditions.

Austrian Climate Minister Norbert Totschnig described the court’s decision as very regrettable in an official statement.

Austria has maintained strong anti-nuclear sentiments since a 1978 referendum prevented the operation of its only nuclear power plant.

Environmental groups have consistently challenged the classification of natural gas and nuclear energy as green sources. – AFP