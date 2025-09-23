EU queries Apple and Google over financial scam prevention measures

BRUSSELS: The European Union has demanded that major technology companies including Apple and Google explain their actions against online financial scams.

European Commission officials sent formal information requests under the Digital Services Act to several technology giants including Microsoft and Booking.

An EU spokesman confirmed the request focuses on how these companies ensure their services are not being misused by scammers.

The Digital Services Act represents the EU’s landmark legislation requiring Big Tech firms to tackle illegal content more effectively.

This legislation has faced retaliation threats from US President Donald Trump and censorship allegations from American technology sector leaders.

EU authorities have vowed to continue enforcing their strict online protection rules for European citizens.

Tuesday’s formal request could potentially lead to a Digital Services Act investigation and financial penalties if violations are found.

“This is an essential step also to protect users across the EU from certain of these practices, and to make sure that platforms in the EU also play their role,“ stated EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier during a Brussels press briefing.

The information request specifically targets Apple’s App Store, Google Play, online travel agency Booking, and Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

EU officials expressed concern that app stores might be exploited by scammers creating fake applications impersonating legitimate banking providers.

They also worry that fraudsters could publish links to fraudulent websites through search engines.

The European Union has strengthened its legal framework with both the Digital Services Act and its companion legislation, the Digital Markets Act.

Brussels has already initiated multiple Digital Services Act investigations targeting Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms along with TikTok and X.

These European regulations have drawn strong criticism from former US President Donald Trump, who has implemented significant trade policy changes.

The US State Department, Trump supporters, and critics including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk have labelled the EU’s rules as censorship.

European authorities firmly reject these accusations, emphasizing that illegal offline activities remain illegal online.

EU officials have also countered claims of specifically targeting American companies by noting investigations into Chinese platforms like AliExpress.

Some supporters of the bloc’s technology regulations have criticized the EU for delays in completing its investigation into Musk’s X platform.

EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen confirmed last week that investigations into online platforms including X will conclude within the “coming weeks and months”.

She indicated that additional investigations will likely follow as Digital Services Act implementation continues. – AFP