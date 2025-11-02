EU reaffirms support to South Africa after Trump tensions

BRUSSELS: The European Union offered Monday its “full support” to South Africa’s leadership of the Group of 20 before this month’s talks in Johannesburg, after the country’s spat with US President Donald Trump.

Trump froze US aid to South Africa last week, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers, despite Johannesburg's denials.

One of Trump’s allies is South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, who has accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of having “openly racist ownership laws”.

South Africa will host G20 talks of foreign ministers in Johannesburg on February 20-21, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he will skip, accusing the host government of having an “anti-American” agenda.

European Council chief Antonio Costa spoke to Ramaphosa by phone and gave the EU's support to South Africa ahead of the talks.

“On my phone call with President Cyril Ramaphosa, I highlighted the EU’s commitment to deepen ties with South Africa, as a reliable and predictable partner,“ Costa posted on X.

“I expressed the EU’s full support to South Africa’s leadership of G20 and its ambition to strengthen multilateral cooperation and the Pact for the Future to address the most pressing global issues,“ Costa added.

There will be a meeting between the European Union and South Africa on March 13, he said.