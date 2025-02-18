BRUSSELS: A group of European leaders agreed at a meeting in Paris on Monday they were ready to give Ukraine security guarantees, but it would be dangerous to conclude a ceasefire without a peace agreement at the same time, a European Union official said.

“We are ready to provide security guarantees, with modalities to be examined with each party, depending on the level of American support,“ said the official, summarising the results of the Paris meeting.

The meeting was called by French President Emmanuel Macron after U.S. President Donald Trump arranged bilateral peace talks with Russia, excluding European allies and Ukraine from negotiations that are due to begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were among the leaders at the meeting.

Also taking part were Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, NATO boss Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“We agree with President Trump on a ‘peace through strength’ approach,“ the EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We believe it is dangerous to conclude a ceasefire without a peace agreement at the same time,“ the official added.