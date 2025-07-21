Seven boats detained for overloading near Pulau Redang in MMEA op

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained seven passenger boats for multiple safety violations, including overloading, during a special operation near Pulau Redang.

The crackdown followed inspections of 26 boats in the area.

Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang, director of Terengganu MMEA, confirmed that one boat was found carrying 42 passengers in a single trip, far exceeding the permitted limit.

“This is not a minor offence. This is a case of negligence that can cost lives. Maritime Malaysia will not compromise,” he stated.

Other violations included missing passenger manifests, mismatched captain details, and expired operating licences.

A total of 14 crew members and boat captains, aged between 20 and 40, were investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and issued compounds.

Hamiludin warned that MMEA will take strict action against operators who disregard safety protocols, such as failing to provide life jackets or overloading boats.

He urged the public to report unsafe maritime activities, emphasising that safety is a shared responsibility.

The enforcement operation comes after a recent tragedy near Pulau Perhentian, where three tourists, including two children, drowned when their boat capsized.

Investigations revealed the skipper tested positive for drugs, and none of the passengers were wearing life jackets.

MMEA plans to intensify patrols in tourist-heavy waters ahead of school holidays and festive seasons to prevent further incidents. – Bernama