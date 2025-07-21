JAIS denies approving controversial marriage programme in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has refuted claims that it approved a marriage motivation programme in 2022 after complaints emerged about inappropriate content.

JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad stated that while a clarification panel reviewed the programme, full approval was never granted.

In November 2022, JAIS formed a panel to investigate complaints from participants who alleged that certain activities violated Islamic teachings.

The panel reviewed a video used in the programme, which included a controversial technique for women aimed at strengthening marital intimacy.

The panel recommended revisions to ensure compliance with Islamic law and advised the organiser to consult religious authorities.

A disclaimer was also suggested, clarifying that the video was only for married couples.

However, Mohd Shahzihan stressed that this did not mean JAIS endorsed the entire programme.

“The organiser never submitted the revised module for final approval,“ he said.

“Had they followed our recommendations, the recent incident at IDCC Shah Alam might have been avoided.”

JAIS is now working with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to update guidelines for religious and spiritual programmes.

The revised rules aim to prevent future controversies by providing clearer standards for organisers.

Mohd Shahzihan urged the public to report suspicious programmes to JAIS, emphasising the importance of community involvement in upholding Islamic teachings.

Earlier, the organiser claimed its 2022 programme had JAIS approval after submitting clarifications.

However, JAIS maintains that only partial adjustments were reviewed, not full endorsement. – Bernama