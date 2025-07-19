Ex-South Korea president indicted for martial law abuse

SEOUL: Disgraced former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been formally indicted for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, prosecutors confirmed Saturday. The charges stem from his controversial imposition of martial law in December last year, an act that triggered nationwide protests and a constitutional crisis.

Yoon attempted to bypass democratic processes by deploying troops to parliament, aiming to halt lawmakers from rejecting his emergency decree. His actions marked the first time a sitting South Korean president was arrested, following a prolonged standoff with investigators in January. Though released in March due to procedural issues, he was rearrested last week over fears of evidence tampering.

Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated, “The indictment covers abuse of power and obstruction of special official duties.” Park emphasised that Yoon failed to consult the full cabinet before declaring martial law, a legal requirement. Additionally, he allegedly fabricated documents falsely claiming approval from the prime minister and defence minister.

Despite refusing interrogation sessions, Yoon appeared in court Friday to challenge his detention. His legal team reported he spoke for over 30 minutes, citing health difficulties. The court rejected his appeal, leaving him confined in a non-air-conditioned cell during a severe heatwave. - AFP