Experiencing spirituality of Wesak Day celebration in ASEAN

PHNOM PENH: Millions of Buddhists throughout ASEAN are celebrating Wesak Day, a significant occasion that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha.

In the Indochina region, festivities will be held in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, where Buddhism continues to be a major influence. The celebration takes place on the full moon day.

Wesak is widely celebrated across ASEAN - locally known as Wesak Bochea Day in Cambodia, Waisak in Indonesia, Vixakha Boucha in Lao, Kasong in Myanmar, Wesak in Malaysia, Wesak in Singapore, Visaka Bucha in Thailand and Phat Dan in Vietnam, said the ASEAN Secretariat on its Facebook posting on Sunday.

“We extend our warm wishes to our Buddhist friends on this joyous and peaceful Wesak Day,” it said.

In Cambodia, the auspicious day also known as Buddha Day falls on a Sunday this year. As per tradition, devotees engage in visiting pagodas, paying homage to monks and reciting the teachings of Buddha.

“Happy Visak Bochea Day. Visak Bochea is the most important religious festival among other religions. Wish fellow countrymen and Buddhists all over the country to have prosperity and five kinds of Buddha’s blessings,” Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen wished on his Facebook Page.

This year’s celebration was presided over by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and who is also the Minister of Interior Sar Sokha.

To celebrate the festival, the Cambodian government reduced jail terms for 296 prisoners, including 28 women, by three to twelve months.

It is a practice in Cambodia to grant royal pardon or slash jail sentences for prisoners during major festivals.

Buddhist followers in other parts of ASEAN including in Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam will be commemorating the day on Monday.