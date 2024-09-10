Family Mart stores in Japan to remove all eat-in spaces

GLOBAL convenience store Family Mart has announced its removal for all eat-in spaces in their Japanese branches.

A statement posted on their website stated that the decision was made to meet their customers’ “diversifying” needs.

“In the future, we will conduct effectiveness evaluations in participating stores and will make necessary adjustments to the eat-in areas to create suitable sales spaces tailored to each individual store,” the statement said.

The franchise added that it has noticed the change in how customers shop in convenience stores following the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Japan’s Seven Bank establishes presence in Malaysia, plans to deploy ATMs in 7-Eleven stores

These changes also apply to the convenience stores’ eat-in spaces in Japan.

The dine in areas were installed by the convenience store chain in 2013 to create comfortable spaces for customers.

The convenience store chain, native to Japan, confirmed that the eat-in spaces will be “gradually” converted to sales areas to house their expanding product line-up.

However, customers may dine in but under certain conditions not disclosed in the statement.

ALSO READ: FamilyMart Japan has launched their own line of clothing, named ‘Convenience Wear’

Currently, the franchise in Japan currently has around 7,000 eat in areas in the stores.

In terms of the franchise’s product expansion in Japanese stores, the company is focusing on essential items such as clothing, considering the rising trend of “convenience wear”, also with the inclusion of household items such as detergent and toilet paper.