Fox channels may go dark on YouTube TV from Wednesday over payment dispute

NEW YORK: YouTube has confirmed ongoing negotiations to renew its content partnership with Fox amid a payment dispute that could see channels removed from the streaming service.

The Alphabet-owned platform stated that Fox is requesting payments exceeding those received by partners providing comparable content.

YouTube announced that failure to reach a new agreement by 5:00 PM ET on August 27 would result in Fox channels including Fox Sports, Business, and News becoming unavailable on YouTube TV.

The streaming service emphasised its commitment to reaching a fair deal for both parties “without passing on additional costs to our subscribers.”

YouTube further committed to providing members with a $10 credit should Fox’s content become unavailable for an extended period.

Fox expressed disappointment with Google’s negotiation approach, stating the company “continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.”

The media company confirmed it is alerting users about potential content loss “unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon.”

This dispute follows YouTube TV’s February agreement with Paramount Global that maintained channels including CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon after previous negotiations briefly threatened their availability. – Reuters