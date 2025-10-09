France hosts Arab and European ministers for Gaza post-war talks

PARIS: France hosts foreign ministers from Arab and European countries for discussions about assisting Palestinians after the Gaza conflict concludes.

This meeting follows an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire deal to release remaining living Israeli hostages.

The ceasefire represents a significant step toward ending a war that has killed tens of thousands and created a humanitarian catastrophe.

Negotiators reached the deal through indirect talks held at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh resort two years after Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel.

Europe has strongly supported ceasefire efforts led by President Donald Trump despite disagreements among Western nations about Palestinian statehood timing.

French President Emmanuel Macron recognised a Palestinian state during his September United Nations speech following similar moves by Canada, Portugal and Britain.

The Paris meeting includes top diplomats from five key Arab states alongside European counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Britain.

Turkey and the European Union will also participate in the discussions about Gaza’s post-war future.

This meeting will enable work on implementing the peace plan and framework for post-conflict arrangements through collective commitment.

Discussions will focus on security, governance and reconstruction of Palestinian territories after the war ends.

Israel expressed anger about the Paris meeting before the ceasefire announcement further straining French-Israeli relations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denounced the meeting as unnecessary and harmful concocted behind Israel’s back.

The agenda includes Trump’s proposed International Stabilisation Force and support for the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasised the essential need to act together despite Berlin’s disagreement with Palestinian state recognition.

The meeting begins at 5:00 pm local time followed by a news conference by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Macron’s attendance remains unclear after he met Jordan’s Crown Prince and praised the ceasefire for providing great regional hope. – AFP