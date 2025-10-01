France probes Russian-linked tanker Boracay for serious offences

COPENHAGEN: France is investigating an EU-sanctioned Russian-linked oil tanker for serious offences according to President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron confirmed the judicial procedure during an EU leaders’ summit in Copenhagen without addressing drone flight allegations.

French authorities have opened a probe into the Boracay which is anchored off France’s Atlantic Coast.

The Benin-flagged vessel forms part of Russia’s sanction-busting shadow fleet according to European Union blacklisting.

“There were some very serious offences committed by this crew which justify the current judicial procedure,“ Macron told reporters.

The Boracay was built in 2007 and has also operated under the names Pushpa and Kiwala.

The vessel has remained anchored near Saint-Nazaire in western France for several days.

Specialist publication The Maritime Executive suggested possible involvement in mysterious Danish drone flights.

The website reported the tanker might have served as a launch platform or decoy during September incidents.

Macron declined to confirm any connection between the Boracay and the drone disruptions.

The French president emphasized caution regarding unverified claims about the vessel’s activities.

This operation highlights European efforts to combat Russia’s shadow fleet circumventing Western sanctions.

The European Union has blacklisted hundreds of ageing tankers supporting Russian oil exports.

These measures target Moscow’s ability to fund its military operations in Ukraine.

The Boracay received EU sanctions in February under its alternative name Kiwala.

Brest’s public prosecutor’s office initiated the investigation following a navy report.

Prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger cited failure to justify vessel nationality and refusal to cooperate as key issues.

The tanker departed Primorsk near Saint Petersburg on September 20 according to tracking data.

Marine Traffic indicates the vessel was scheduled to reach Vadinar in northwestern India by October 20. – AFP