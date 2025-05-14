PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday described the situation in the Gaza Strip as an “unacceptable and horrific humanitarian tragedy,“ demanding an end to it, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported, citing local media.

In an interview with French television channel TF1, Macron, who appeared moved after a video of an emergency doctor describing the tragic situation in Gaza, said, “There is no water, no medicine, the wounded cannot be evacuated: what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is a disgrace.”

He called for pressure to be applied on Israel and for a review of its partnership agreements with the European Union.

When journalist Gilles Bouleaux asked him about the use of the term “genocide,“ Macron maintained his reserved position: “It is not the role of politicians to use this term; it is up to historians to do so at the appropriate time.”

For his part, French Ambassador to the United Nations Jérôme Bonnafont condemned the planned extension of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip, stating that his country opposes the aid distribution mechanism proposed by Israel and calls on it to immediately lift obstacles to humanitarian supplies and the work of relief workers in Gaza.