French nuclear waste storage project sparks protest with tear gas

MANDRES-EN-BARROIS: A proposed underground nuclear waste storage facility in northeastern France triggered significant protests on Saturday, resulting in police intervention with tear gas.

Approximately 2,000 demonstrators gathered in Bure village to oppose the CIGEO project by the National Agency for Radioactive Waste Management, though authorities estimated only 700 participants.

Protesters marched behind banners reading “Protest for the Future” while chanting “Get out, ANDRA!” under substantial police surveillance.

An additional 200 people joined an unauthorised demonstration nearby, with many wearing masks and throwing objects at law enforcement officers.

Police responded by deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd while helicopters monitored the situation from above.

The national gendarmerie reported discovering weapons and dangerous materials during searches conducted at protest sites.

The CIGEO project, initiated in 1991, aims to create an underground storage centre for highly radioactive nuclear waste outside Bure village.

This facility is designed to contain the most dangerous nuclear power plant waste securely for hundreds of thousands of years.

Construction of the controversial project is scheduled to commence in late 2027 or early 2028 after decades of opposition.

France operates one of the world’s largest nuclear power programmes, with 18 plants generating approximately 60% of the country’s electricity.

Growing pressure to transition from fossil fuels has renewed focus on nuclear energy, though radioactive waste management remains politically and environmentally sensitive. – AFP