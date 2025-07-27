Home Ministry awaits report on officers in flying passport bribery case

KULIM: The Home Ministry is still awaiting a complete report on the investigation into enforcement officers suspected of aiding a ‘flying passport’ syndicate at Malaysia’s border checkpoints.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the ministry will receive the report from Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

“Let him (Shuhaily) handle it first... I believe we have placed the right person in the right position,“ Saifuddin told reporters after officiating the 53rd anniversary celebration of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) at Dataran Kulim.

READ ALSO: Johor officers remanded for flying passport bribery scheme

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recently arrested four enforcement officers for allegedly accepting bribes of around RM3,000 to facilitate ‘flying passport’ activities at the Johor-Singapore border. Two were detained by AKPS’ Compliance Unit during an inspection, while two others were arrested for suspected collusion.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin urged RELA members to acquire new skills and improve training to broaden their functions. He highlighted the need for RELA to expand beyond traditional roles like traffic control and disaster response.

“This shift aims to elevate RELA’s role to include responsibilities in sensitive areas such as border control. Of course, RELA will not act alone. Its purpose is to complement and support existing enforcement agencies,“ he said.

The ministry will also assess RELA’s needs, particularly concerning personnel welfare. - Bernama