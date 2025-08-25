French researcher faces new espionage charges in Russian court

MOSCOW: A Russian court will present new espionage charges against a French researcher already imprisoned for three years on Monday.

Laurent Vinatier, working with a Swiss conflict mediation organisation, faces allegations that could add twenty years to his current sentence.

He was originally arrested in June 2024 for violating Russia’s foreign agents legislation, a case France has condemned as unfounded.

“A spokesperson for Moscow’s Lefortovo court told AFP Vinatier was due in court Monday for a hearing related to espionage, charges which carry a possible 20-year sentence.”

This development occurs during Russia’s ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, which has seen several Western citizens detained.

French officials have demanded Vinatier’s immediate release and described the proceedings as completely arbitrary.

Prosecutors have not disclosed specific details about the new allegations or confirmed whether formal charges have been filed.

“Monday’s hearing will be closed to the media and public, Lefortovo court spokeswoman Anastasia Pyshkina told AFP.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has consistently urged Russia to release Vinatier, stating the accusations against him constitute propaganda without basis.

Russia has identified France as particularly adversarial during the Ukraine conflict due to its strong support for Kyiv.

Vinatier served as an advisor for the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue in Geneva, specializing in research concerning Russia and post-Soviet states.

In his initial trial, he apologized for gathering military information without proper registration, claiming unawareness of the legal requirement.

“Speaking Russian during the trial, he said that in his work he always tried to ‘present Russia’s interests in international relations’.”

Moscow frequently employs its foreign agent legislation to suppress domestic criticism of government policies and the Ukraine offensive.

These charges often precede more severe allegations, mirroring the pattern observed in Vinatier’s case.

His mother confirmed his transfer from a penal colony to Lefortovo prison, a facility notorious for housing alleged spies and political cases.

“We were extremely concerned when we realised this prison is reserved for Russian political prisoners,“ Brigitte Vinatier said.

Russia has arrested multiple Western citizens recently, including Americans Evan Gershkovich and Brittney Griner, both later released through prisoner exchanges.

Washington and Paris accuse Moscow of detaining their citizens on fabricated charges to facilitate exchanges for Russians held abroad. – AFP