Gaza aid flotilla continues despite Israeli naval interception

JERUSALEM: A humanitarian flotilla carrying aid to Gaza confirmed dozens of its ships continue sailing toward the war-battered Palestinian territory despite Israeli naval interceptions.

The Global Sumud Flotilla involving approximately 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg departed Spain last month aiming to break Israel’s blockade.

Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla on Wednesday after warning against entering waters they claim fall under their blockade authority.

Flotilla organizers stated most vessels continued their journey early Thursday morning approaching within 46 nautical miles of Gaza’s coast.

“30 boats still sailing strong on their way to Gaza despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy,“ the flotilla announced on social media platform X.

Flotilla spokesman Saif Abukeshek confirmed Israeli forces intercepted 13 boats carrying around 200 people including many Spanish and Italian citizens.

“Our mission is going on,“ Abukeshek declared in an Instagram video describing participants as determined to break the siege.

The interceptions occurred around 8:30 pm Wednesday in what flotilla organizers labeled illegal actions within international waters.

Israel’s foreign ministry posted that several flotilla vessels had been safely stopped with passengers transferred to an Israeli port.

The ministry shared footage showing Thunberg retrieving belongings while confirming the 22-year-old activist remained safe and healthy.

Hamas condemned the interception in international waters as piracy and maritime terrorism following their October 2023 attack that sparked the Gaza war.

Spain and Italy both sent naval escorts that halted at Israel’s declared 150-nautical-mile exclusion zone around Gaza.

The flotilla resumed its journey on September 15 following a 10-day stop in Tunisia where organizers reported two drone attacks.

Organizers described Israeli warships aggressively circling the Alma vessel before similar harassing maneuvers targeted the Sirius ship.

The flotilla had previously vowed to continue despite what it called Israeli military intimidation tactics.

Hundreds of supporters gathered in Rome while pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked trains in Naples for approximately one hour.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced he will expel all remaining Israeli diplomats from his country over the interception.

Turkey’s foreign minister labeled the interception an act of terrorism constituting serious international law violations.

Spain’s digital transformation minister Oscar Lopez had urged the flotilla not to cross into Israel’s declared exclusion zone.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested the voyage could jeopardize President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan currently under negotiation. – AFP