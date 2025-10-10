Gazans return home as truce begins with cautious hope and sorrow

KHAN YUNIS: Thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to their homes across the Gaza Strip as a truce between Israel and Hamas took effect on Friday.

Full of grief after two years of war but glad to be going home, people set off cautiously from safer central areas toward northern Gaza City.

A huge column of people at least one kilometre long walked northwards along a recently opened Mediterranean seafront road.

People chanted “God is great” while cheering and whistling in their joy during the journey.

Ibrahim al-Helou, a 40-year-old man from Gaza City displaced in Al-Maghazi camp, expressed both excitement and caution about returning.

He explained that he initially encountered dangerous conditions with gunfire before the road opened properly.

“Now, the road has been opened and we have all continued on our way back to Gaza to check on our homes and assess the situation,“ Helou told AFP.

Ahmad Azzam, a 35-year-old also displaced from Gaza City, moved immediately upon hearing about troops pulling back.

“When I heard news of the Israeli withdrawal and that the road would be opened in the coming hours, my family and I immediately headed to Al-Rashid Street to return to Gaza,“ Azzam said.

He noted that only a few people initially risked moving forward during the noon troop pullback.

Israel’s military confirmed troops had begun positioning themselves along updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement.

A separate military statement in Arabic announced the reopening of Gaza’s main north-south Salah Al-Din road.

The military warning cautioned Gazans against approaching army troops still stationed inside Palestinian territory.

Israel government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian stated the military would redeploy to the so-called Yellow Line during gradual withdrawal.

During this initial withdrawal phase, the military will still hold approximately 53% of the Gaza Strip.

In Khan Yunis, dozens walked home through paths cleared through rubble accumulated from over two years of war.

Destroyed and damaged buildings surrounded returnees walking in the morning sun after Israeli forces withdrew from parts of Khan Yunis.

“We’re happy. Even if we return to ruins with no life, at least it’s our land,“ returnee Ameer Abu Iyadeh told AFP.

He described returning to areas full of wounds and sorrow while carrying his young daughter and a water container.

“God willing, everyone will return to their areas,“ the 32-year-old said as his two other daughters walked beside him.

Areej Abu Saadeh, a Palestinian woman who lost two children during the war, expressed urgency to reach home.

“We’ve been displaced for two years now, living on the sidewalks with no shelter and nowhere to stay,“ she told AFP.

She emphasized her determination to reach Bani Suheila town east of Khan Yunis despite the challenges.

Israel previously confirmed all parties signed the first phase of a ceasefire agreement during Egypt talks this week.

The agreement involves Hamas freeing remaining Israeli captives both alive and dead to potentially end the war. – AFP