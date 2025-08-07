German prince-linked coup plot sees three more arrests

BERLIN: German police confirmed three additional arrests in an alleged far-right coup plot connected to Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss.

Prosecutors revealed the 2022 plot aimed to overthrow the government by attacking the German parliament.

The plan allegedly sought to install Prince Reuss, an aristocrat and businessman, as the new head of state.

Authorities linked the conspiracy to the extremist Reichsbuerger movement, which denies the legitimacy of modern Germany.

Conspiracy theories, including QAnon, reportedly influenced the group, which compiled “lists of enemies.”

The three men detained are accused of belonging to a terrorist organisation and preparing high treason.

Around 300 officers conducted raids in Bavaria, Saxony, and Thuringia as part of the operation.

Prince Reuss and other key figures were first arrested in December 2022.

Currently, 27 suspects, including Reuss, are on trial in Munich, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt courts.

The latest arrests involve suspects who allegedly underwent firearms training in Bavaria in April 2022.

Prosecutors believe the training was meant to prepare for an attack on Berlin’s Bundestag.

Other accused include a former AfD politician, an ex-army lieutenant colonel, and a retired KSK special forces soldier. – AFP