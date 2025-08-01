Germany begins aid airdrops over Gaza, sends 14 tonnes

BERLIN: Germany’s Bundeswehr armed forces have started dropping aid supplies over Gaza, starting with two Luftwaffe flights carrying almost 14 tonnes of supplies, the defence ministry said on Friday.

“The flights can only make a very small contribution to providing those affected on the ground with the bare essentials,“ Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, adding that he expected Israel to “ensure comprehensive humanitarian supplies” for people in the enclave.

Germany has also pledged to give an additional 5 million euros ($5.70 million) in support to the World Food Programme in Gaza, the foreign office said.

($1 = 0.8775 euros) - Reuters