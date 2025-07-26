Ghislaine Maxwell questioned again as Trump denies Epstein links

TALLAHASSEE: The US Justice Department’s deputy chief continued questioning Ghislaine Maxwell for a second day, probing the imprisoned associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Todd Blanche, a former attorney for Donald Trump, led the session but remained tight-lipped on details.

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Markus, confirmed she answered all questions, covering “every possible thing you could imagine.” He clarified no clemency was discussed, despite speculation. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

Trump, facing renewed scrutiny over past ties to Epstein, denied involvement. “I have nothing to do with the guy,“ he said, shifting focus to Democratic figures linked to Epstein. He also dismissed reports of being briefed on his name appearing in Epstein’s files.

Epstein’s 2019 jail death, ruled a suicide, fueled conspiracy theories. Trump’s administration recently concluded no new evidence warranted further document releases, frustrating supporters expecting revelations.

Markus defended Maxwell as a “scapegoat,“ insisting her testimony is truthful and corroborated. She plans to appeal her conviction. Meanwhile, Trump sued The Wall Street Journal over a report on a letter he allegedly wrote to Epstein.

The case’s political fallout saw House Speaker Mike Johnson adjourn Congress early to avoid heated debates on Epstein files. - afp