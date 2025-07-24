Ghislaine Maxwell to meet US Justice Dept amid Epstein case scrutiny

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Justice is set to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in a high-profile meeting on Thursday.

Reports confirm Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will lead the discussion in Tallahassee, Florida, as pressure mounts over unresolved questions in the Epstein scandal.

Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking minors, remains a key figure in the case.

Blanche stated, “If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

The meeting comes amid growing frustration among Trump supporters, who accuse the administration of downplaying Epstein’s crimes and his elite connections.

A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed Trump’s name appeared in DOJ Epstein documents, though the White House denies this.

Trump has dismissed the controversy as a “hoax,“ while the DOJ faced criticism for releasing a memo stating the Epstein files lacked evidence warranting further investigation.

Meanwhile, the White House has shifted focus by alleging former President Obama orchestrated a “years-long coup” against Trump—a claim unsupported by multiple past investigations.

The Epstein case continues to fuel political tensions, with victims’ advocates demanding transparency. – AFP