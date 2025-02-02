Girl, 11, stabbed to death in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE: Police on Saturday said they had arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing an 11-year-girl in the Dutch town of Nieuwegein.

The girl was attacked in the street at 3:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) and medics were unable to save her life, police said.

“In the immediate vicinity, the police arrested a 29-year-old suspect based on information from bystanders and others,“ a statement from the Utrecht regional police said.

The authorities gave no indication of the motives for the attack.

ANP news agency reported that police had confirmed that the suspect was originally from Syria.

The agency cited police as saying they were investigating reports that the suspect had been acting “confused” in the week prior to the attack.