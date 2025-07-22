Greece enforces heatwave safety measures for outdoor workers

ATHENS: Greece has rolled out urgent protections for workers facing extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach 43°C this week.

Authorities activated cooling centers and banned outdoor labour during the hottest hours.

The labour ministry mandated a work stoppage from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM (0900 to 1400 GMT) across most regions, including Athens.

Public buildings with air conditioning are now open as relief spaces.

EMY, Greece’s national weather service, confirmed the heatwave began Monday and will persist until Sunday.

Athens and Thessaloniki are forecast to hit 40°C today, while central Greece may see 43°C.

The peak is expected Thursday, with Athens reaching 41°C. – AFP