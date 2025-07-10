Gujarat bridge collapse death toll rises to 15, rescue efforts continue

NEW DELHI: The death toll from the collapse of a decades-old bridge in Gujarat has risen to 15, with rescue teams continuing search operations for at least three missing individuals.

The incident occurred in Vadodara district, where a section of the Gambhira bridge gave way, sending vehicles into the Mahisagar river below.

Local authorities confirmed that nine people were rescued and hospitalized following the disaster. The bridge, which connected Vadodara to Anand, had been in use for over 40 years. The collapse disrupted traffic significantly in the region.

Emergency teams worked overnight to locate survivors and recover victims. Officials have yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse, though structural integrity concerns are being investigated. - Bernama, Xinhua