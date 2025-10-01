Hamas seeks disarmament clause changes in Trump Gaza peace plan

DOHA: Hamas officials are seeking amendments to key clauses in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, particularly regarding disarmament requirements.

A Palestinian source close to the group’s leadership confirmed the requested changes while speaking anonymously about the sensitive negotiations.

Hamas negotiators held discussions on Tuesday with Turkish, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Doha regarding the proposed agreement.

The source indicated Hamas would provide its formal response to the peace plan within two or three days at most.

Trump’s proposal, which has Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backing, calls for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release within 72 hours.

The plan also requires Hamas to disarm and mandates a gradual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza territory.

“Hamas wants to amend some of the clauses such as the one on disarmament and the expulsion of Hamas and faction cadres,“ the Palestinian source revealed.

Hamas leaders are additionally seeking international guarantees for a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The group also wants assurances that no assassination attempts will be made against its members inside or outside Palestinian territory.

Six people died last month when Israel attacked Hamas officials meeting in Doha to discuss an earlier ceasefire proposal.

The source mentioned Hamas maintains contact with other regional and Arab parties regarding the negotiations.

A second source familiar with the talks revealed internal divisions within Hamas over Trump’s peace plan.

“So far there are two views within Hamas: the first supports unconditional approval because the important thing is to have a ceasefire guaranteed by Trump,“ this source stated.

This faction believes mediators should guarantee Israel’s implementation of the proposed agreement.

Other Hamas members maintain “great reservations on important clauses” within the peace proposal.

“They reject disarmament and for any Palestinian citizen to be taken away from Gaza,“ the second source explained.

This group supports conditional agreement with clarifications addressing Hamas and resistance factions’ demands.

“They support a conditional agreement with clarifications that take into account demands by Hamas and the resistance factions so that the occupation of the Gaza Strip is not legitimised while the resistance is criminalised,“ the source elaborated.

Some Palestinian factions completely reject the proposed peace plan despite ongoing discussions.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani addressed the negotiations in an Al Jazeera interview on Tuesday.

He stated that certain aspects of the Gaza plan require further “clarification” and detailed discussion.

“The issue of (Israeli) withdrawal, of course, requires some clarification and some work, and I believe this must be discussed in detail,“ the Qatari Prime Minister noted.

He emphasized that both Palestinian and Israeli sides share responsibility for resolving withdrawal details. – AFP