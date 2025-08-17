Bukit Aman takes over investigation into Rafizi’s son assault case

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the assault case involving the son of former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has been transferred to Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the handover from Selangor police to federal authorities to Berita Harian.

He stated that the move ensures a more thorough and centralised approach to the case.

Authorities have urged the public to share any relevant information at the nearest police station.

Shazeli emphasised the importance of public cooperation for a transparent and just investigation.

Police earlier confirmed the assault occurred in a Putrajaya shopping mall’s pick-up and drop-off zone.

Rafizi claimed two helmeted men in black attacked his son using a syringe.

