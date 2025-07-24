ICJ ruling highlights urgent climate action need: EU response

BRUSSELS: The European Union has described a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on climate change as “important,“ reinforcing the legal obligations of nations to address global warming.

The ICJ stated that failing to act on climate commitments could lead to liability for damages.

The court declared climate change an “urgent and existential threat,“ emphasising that countries must prevent harm caused by their emissions under international law.

While the advisory opinion is non-binding, it holds significant political and legal influence.

Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, European Commission spokeswoman, said the ruling “confirms the immensity of the challenge we face and the importance of climate action and the Paris Agreement.”

She added that the EU remains committed to its 2050 climate neutrality target.

The commission is reviewing the ICJ’s opinion to assess its implications.

Brussels recently announced a delayed but ambitious goal to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, though concessions were made to gain support from hesitant member states. – AFP