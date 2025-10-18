IMF chief urges developing nations to accelerate AI adoption

WASHINGTON: Developing countries recognise they must move rapidly and expand their electricity infrastructure to leapfrog with artificial intelligence.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said this approach mirrors their previous success with mobile payments in the digital arena.

Georgieva told reporters that AI offers great opportunities to boost growth and productivity.

She warned that developing countries risk being left behind without a systematic approach.

The IMF chief emphasised the urgency for these nations to harness AI’s potential effectively. – Reuters