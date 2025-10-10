India to reopen embassy in Kabul after four-year Taliban closure

NEW DELHI: India will reopen its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul after a four-year closure.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made this significant announcement on Friday.

This move expands diplomatic links with the Taliban-governed country.

India had closed its Kabul embassy after the Taliban seized power following the 2021 withdrawal of US-led NATO forces.

The country opened a small mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support, and humanitarian aid.

Approximately a dozen countries including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey currently operate embassies in Kabul.

Russia remains the only country to have formally recognised the Taliban administration.

New Delhi’s announcement coincided with Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi beginning talks with Jaishankar.

This marks the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since 2021.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan,“ Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks.

“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience,“ he added.

Jaishankar confirmed India’s “technical mission” in Kabul was being upgraded to an embassy.

The foreign minister did not mention a specific timeline for this change.

Muttaqi is on a six-day visit to India aiming to boost ties with New Delhi.

Analysts say the trip highlights Taliban efforts to expand engagement with regional powers.

The Taliban seeks economic relations and eventual diplomatic recognition through such engagements.

India and Afghanistan have historically maintained friendly ties.

New Delhi does not currently recognise the Taliban government.

Western diplomats say the Taliban administration’s path to recognition is being stalled by its restrictions on women.

Talks between the two countries are expected to include discussions on political, economic and trade issues.

The Afghan foreign ministry confirmed these discussion topics earlier this week.

Muttaqi’s trip was made possible after the UN Security Council Committee temporarily lifted a travel ban on him.

This temporary exemption allowed for his diplomatic engagements abroad.

He is among Afghan Taliban members who are under UN sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes.

Temporary exemptions are sometimes granted for diplomatic purposes. – Reuters