Indian states ban cough syrup after child deaths from contamination

NEW DELHI: At least three Indian states have banned a cough syrup following multiple child deaths allegedly connected to the product.

Authorities have reported at least nine fatalities among children under five years old since late August in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states.

India’s health ministry confirmed laboratory tests revealed the syrup contained dangerous levels of diethylene glycol.

“The samples are found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limit,“ the ministry stated.

The contaminated product was sold under the brand name Coldrif Cough Syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharma.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a comprehensive ban on the syrup throughout his state.

“The sale of other products from the company that manufactures the syrup is also being banned,“ he confirmed.

Media reports indicate Tamil Nadu and Kerala states have also prohibited sales of the dangerous medication.

This incident continues global scrutiny of Indian-made cough syrups following previous international tragedies.

The Gambia recorded over 70 child deaths in 2022 linked to contaminated Indian cough syrups. – AFP