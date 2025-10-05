Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after data sharing

JAKARTA: Indonesia has lifted its suspension of TikTok’s local operating licence after the social media platform shared data requested by the government about recent protests.

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs confirmed the development following TikTok’s compliance with data requests concerning its live feature activities during anti-government protests in August.

Indonesia hosts the second largest TikTok audience globally with more than 100 million users on the Chinese-owned ByteDance platform.

The ministry had temporarily suspended TikTok’s operating licence on Friday for failing to provide adequate data about live streaming activities during the August protests.

Ministry Director General Alexander Sabar stated that TikTok supplied the requested information later that same day.

He confirmed the ministry reactivated TikTok’s status as a registered electronic system operator based on the company’s fulfillment of its obligations.

A TikTok spokesperson declined to comment on the licence reinstatement despite the platform’s previous statements about respecting local laws.

The company has encountered multiple operational challenges within the Indonesian market throughout recent years.

TikTok briefly suspended its live streaming feature in August during violent protests triggered by a man’s death involving a police vehicle.

Indonesia’s antitrust agency separately fined TikTok 900,000 US dollars on Monday for delayed regulatory notification about its acquisition of e-commerce platform Tokopedia.

The government had previously suspended TikTok’s e-commerce feature in 2023 following its initiatives to support small businesses.

TikTok subsequently acquired a 75% stake in Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform, merging their shopping operations. – AFP