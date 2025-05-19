Indonesia’s Mt. Lewotobi erupts, triggers highest aviation warning

JAKARTA: Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province erupted multiple times on Sunday, prompting the country’s Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Centre to issue its highest aviation alert, reported Xinhua.

The strongest eruption occurred at 14:05 local time, sending a massive ash column up to 6,000 metres into the sky. Thick gray volcanic clouds spread northward, northeastward, westward, and northwestward from the crater.

Authorities raised the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) to red level, the highest warning, advising aircraft to avoid flying below 6,000 metres near the volcano due to hazardous ash. Airlines were also cautioned about potential flight disruptions caused by the ash plume.

To protect nearby communities, officials established a 6-kilometre danger zone around the crater, prohibiting tourists and visitors from entering. Residents on the slopes were warned of potential lahars (volcanic mudflows) triggered by heavy rains, as rivers originating from the summit could channel debris.

Those in ash-affected areas were advised to wear face masks to reduce respiratory risks from airborne particles.

Standing at 1,584 metres, Mount Lewotobi is one of Indonesia’s 127 active volcanoes.