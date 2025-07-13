Indonesia’s new history books spark fears of whitewashing past events

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government’s plan to release updated history books has raised concerns among scholars and activists, who fear key events like the 1998 riots targeting ethnic Chinese may be erased.

The 10-volume project, commissioned under President Prabowo Subianto, has drawn criticism for potentially glossing over past abuses.

Draft summaries seen by AFP show no dedicated section on the 1998 violence, which saw widespread riots, looting, and allegations of mass rape.

A brief mention of Suharto’s resignation cites student protests as a factor, omitting deeper context.

Historian Andi Achdian called the draft “flawed” and accused it of whitewashing history.

Culture Minister Fadli Zon defended the project, telling lawmakers the May 1998 events were “small” and did not require detailed coverage.

However, project editor Jajat Burhanudin contradicted this, stating the final version would include the riots, with the draft serving as a discussion starter.

The controversy deepened after Fadli questioned whether mass rapes occurred during the unrest, despite a 1998 fact-finding report documenting at least 52 cases.

Amnesty International Indonesia’s Usman Hamid warned the project risks “erasing uncomfortable truths.”

Critics argue the government should not dictate historical narratives. Former attorney general Marzuki Darusman cautioned that ignoring past abuses acknowledged by previous administrations undermines accountability.

Activist Maria Catarina Sumarsih, whose son died in post-Suharto violence, accused officials of deceiving younger generations.

At least one scholar, archaeologist Harry Truman Simanjuntak, resigned over political interference, citing disputes over terminology.

Opposition lawmakers and civil groups are calling for the project’s suspension, urging historians—not the government—to lead historical documentation.

Fadli confirmed the project will proceed, calling it an “updated version of history” with public debates expected this month. - AFP