Iran celebrates state TV presenter after Israeli attack

TEHRAN: Facing the camera with a defiant gaze, her index finger raised in the air, Iranian TV presenter Sahar Emami became an icon in her country after an Israeli attack on the state broadcaster.

“What you can see is the flagrant aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian broadcaster,“ she said on air Monday as several explosions were heard in the background.

“What you just heard was the sound of an aggressor against the motherland, the sound of an aggressor against truth,“ added Emami, who is known for her impactful interviews with government officials.

“This dust you see in the studio...” she began, her finger raised, before being interrupted by the sound of yet another blast.

The journalist, clad in a black chador, rushed out of her seat and disappeared from view.

The destruction in the studio, which quickly filled with smoke and dust, was broadcast live before the transmission was cut.

Emami, who Iranian media say is in her 40s, is a familiar face to viewers in the Islamic republic after some 15 years on air with state television.

She resumed the broadcast just a few minutes after the attack, as if nothing unusual had happened.

The broadcaster’s headquarters in the capital Tehran with its recognisable glass exterior was badly damaged in the fire that broke out as a result of the Israeli attack.

Official media shared images of charred offices and studios no longer usable.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denounced Israel’s “cowardice” in striking the state television building, in an attack that the broadcaster said killed three people.

“The attack against the Iranian broadcaster demonstrates the Israelis’ desperation,“ Araghchi said.

Conservative newspaper Farhikhtegan said on its front page on Tuesday: “Female journalist’s resistance until the last moment sends a clear message.”

Ultraconservative publication Kayhan said: “The courage of the lioness presenter surprised friends and foes.”

The government put up a banner in Tehran’s central Vali-Asr Square honouring Emami, showing her image paired with a verse from the Persian poet Ferdowsi that celebrated the courage of women “on the battlefield”.

The state broadcaster has aired the clip of Emami during Monday’s attacks multiple times since then, celebrating its presenter.

State TV meanwhile mocked a reporter for the London-based Iran International TV, which is critical of the Iranian government.

In footage from a live broadcast, the reporter in Israel is seen rushing to a bomb shelter after warnings of incoming missiles from Iran.