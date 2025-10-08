Djokovic overcomes injury and heat to reach Shanghai Masters quarters

SHANGHAI: Novak Djokovic fought through a left leg injury and heat exhaustion to defeat Jaume Munar 6-3 5-7 6-2 in the Shanghai Masters round of 16.

The 38-year-old Serbian required a medical timeout after sustaining his injury during the first set of their two-hour and 41-minute match.

Medics also checked Djokovic’s vital signs as temperatures approached 30 degrees Celsius with 80% humidity.

Djokovic had previously vomited during his Sunday match against Yannick Hanfmann.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion described Shanghai’s playing conditions as brutal earlier in the tournament.

Fourth seed Djokovic secured the first break to lead 3-1 in the opening set before his leg injury occurred.

He failed to break Munar’s serve during the second set, which the world number 41 won after 75 minutes.

Djokovic bent over exhausted and received further medical attention before the decisive third set.

He clinched the final set with two well-timed breaks of serve.

Djokovic collapsed on court immediately after winning the match.

He will next face Zizou Bergs in the quarter-finals.

Earlier Tuesday, Emma Raducanu retired from her Wuhan Open match against Ann Li due to exhaustion.

Raducanu had her blood pressure checked during another hot and humid afternoon.

The ATP announced it would consider implementing a formal heat rule. – Reuters