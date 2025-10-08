Italy coach Gattuso warns of unusual atmosphere for Israel qualifier

ITALY coach Gennaro Gattuso says the atmosphere around next week’s World Cup qualifier against Israel will be far from ideal.

Gattuso also warned his players that improvements are still needed despite a perfect start under his tenure.

Gattuso’s side face Estonia in Tallinn on Saturday before returning home to meet Israel at Stadio Friuli in Udine the following Tuesday.

He told reporters that the team needs to work with concentration and not get caught up in everything coming from outside.

Gattuso acknowledged that the atmosphere is certainly not great but stressed the need to focus on doing their part.

The match in Udine will take place under heightened security and with a reduced crowd.

This follows demonstrations in Italy in recent weeks against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

There were large pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country last week.

Gattuso said he understands the concerns and that there will not be many fans in Udine.

He added that the team knows they have to play otherwise they will be given an automatic 3-0 defeat.

Israel attacked Gaza after a Hamas-led attack in 2023 in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage according to Israeli tallies.

Palestinian health authorities say Israel’s two-year ground and air campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 67,000 people.

Nearly a third of the dead are under the age of 18 according to Palestinian health authorities.

Gattuso said it pains the heart to see what is happening.

He confirmed there will be 10,000 people outside the stadium and 6,000 inside.

Norway are top of Group I with 15 points ahead of Italy and Israel on nine points.

The Italians have a game in hand over their group rivals.

Gattuso has made a strong start as Italy coach with two wins from two matches.

The 5-4 victory over Israel in Hungary in September was anything but straightforward.

A last-minute goal from Sandro Tonali secured the win for Italy in that match.

Gattuso stated there are many things the team needs to fix beyond just the defence.

He emphasized the need to be able to sniff out danger in all areas of the pitch.

The coach also highlighted many positives from their performances so far.

Gattuso admitted Italy allowed Israel back into the game and were very lucky to take the result home.

He concluded that the team must improve their attitude rather than focus on the tactical system. – Reuters