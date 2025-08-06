Iran executes man for spying for Israel in nuclear scientist case

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities executed a man on Wednesday for spying on behalf of Israel, the judiciary confirmed.

Roozbeh Vadi was hanged after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court, according to Mizan Online.

The judiciary stated Vadi leaked classified information about a nuclear scientist killed during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June.

His arrest and sentencing dates remain unclear.

Mizan reported Vadi worked at a sensitive Iranian organisation before being recruited online by Israel’s Mossad.

Israel’s June bombing campaign triggered a war, with Iran retaliating via missile and drone strikes.

The conflict killed senior military figures, nuclear scientists, and civilians, hitting both military and residential areas.

Local media reported at least a dozen nuclear scientists died in the attacks.

Iran has vowed fast trials for those accused of aiding Israel since the war.

Several arrests and executions linked to Mossad collaboration have been announced.

Iran ranks as the world’s second-highest executioner after China, per rights groups like Amnesty International.

Separately, authorities executed an Islamic State member accused of planning terrorist operations in Iran. - AFP