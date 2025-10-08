Iran summons EU envoys over interventionist stance on islands and nuclear programme

TEHRAN: Iran summoned envoys from European Union member states to protest the bloc’s “interventionist” statements on contested islands and its nuclear programme.

Local media reported that Iran considers the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa near the Strait of Hormuz as part of its sovereign territory.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister summoned the heads of mission from EU states to criticise a joint communique issued by the bloc and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The official ISNA news agency reported the summons without naming the envoys involved.

Following an EU-GCC summit in Kuwait, the meeting’s final statement called on Iran “to end its occupation of the three islands of the United Arab Emirates”.

Deputy minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi conveyed Tehran’s “strong protest” over what he called the bloc’s support for the UAE’s “baseless claim” to the islands.

The EU-GCC statement also urged Iran to resume full cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It called on Tehran to pursue regional de-escalation and curb proliferation of missiles and drones.

Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA following months of heightened tensions and attacks on key nuclear sites.

In June, a 12-day war erupted after unprecedented Israeli strikes inside Iran targeted military, political and nuclear-related sites.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on the largest US base in the Middle East located in Qatar.

Takht-Ravanchi dismissed remarks on Iran’s missile programme as “clear interference in Iran’s internal affairs”.

He said the country’s “indigenous defensive capabilities” were an inherent right and a guarantor of regional stability.

The EU has previously imposed sanctions on Iran over its missile activities, accusing Tehran of supplying drones and missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has rejected the claims, saying it has not sided with any parties in the conflict despite its strategic partnership with Moscow.

Takht-Ravanchi further decried a move by the EU and three European signatories to reimpose UN sanctions, alleging Tehran was not meeting its obligations.

He accused the EU of “breaching their commitments” and “causing a deadlock in diplomacy”. – AFP