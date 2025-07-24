Irish watchdog warns X over adult content controls

DUBLIN: Ireland’s media watchdog has issued a stern warning to Elon Musk’s social media platform X, demanding stricter controls to prevent children from accessing adult content.

The regulator, Coimisiun na Mean, acting on behalf of the European Union, set a Friday deadline for compliance or risk facing penalties.

The Online Safety Code, adopted in October after consultations with the European Commission, imposes binding rules on video-sharing platforms to protect users from harmful content.

Platforms were given nine months to adjust their systems before enforcement began this week.

Key provisions include mandatory age verification for pornography and bans on cyberbullying, promotion of self-harm, dangerous challenges, and violent content.

While other Irish-based platforms like Meta and TikTok comply, X remains the only one permitting adult material without sufficient safeguards.

The regulator stated that X has not yet demonstrated compliance with age assurance requirements.

“Non-compliance is a serious matter which can lead to sanctions including significant financial penalties,“ it warned.

Fines could reach up to 10% of annual turnover or €20 million, whichever is higher.

Additional concerns were raised about X’s lack of parental controls.

The watchdog said it “will take further action” if evidence of compliance is not provided by Friday.

Investigations into other platforms are ongoing, with further enforcement possible. – AFP